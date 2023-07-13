More teamwork and less selfishness have been the key to Lilydale working their way up the ladder after a 2-3 start to the season.
The Demons' seven-game winning streak will be put to the test this weekend against St Pats, one of the sides to defeat them earlier this year.
"We're a fairly different team [to round four], as most teams probably would be this deep into the year, I reckon we are better structured," coach Corey Lockett said.
"The four or five blokes that we had come into the side in the off-season have just found a role now and that's helped everyone else's role settle down a bit.
"We're starting to get gains each week from what we would consider our lower-end players playing better footy."
The battle pits second and against third and a win would put Lilydale in the higher spot before their bye next weekend.
Lockett said the Saints are difficult to stop when using the ball the way they want, so the Demons will have to "force them into doing things they don't want to do".
However, he admitted that's not exactly easy on the Saints' home deck.
"It's a pretty unusual ground to play on and I don't think we've ever had a good day of weather up there," he said.
"It's smaller so your half-forwards can get lost quite easily, that's where half-forwards are a strength of St Pats' side as they're used to it.
"Our half-forwards have probably got to work a bit harder to almost be decoys but also get back, not just get stuck in the way of your deeper forwards."
Sonny Whiting, Matty Saunders and Jai Asbury all come in for Lilydale as they aim to inflict just the Saints' third loss for the season.
Their other two have come at the hands of unbeaten Old Scotch, with their most recent match-up resulting in a nine-goal loss a fortnight ago.
Having had the bye since then, the second-placed side will be eager to get back on the winners' list and quash the challenge of the Demons in a match which may be seen come finals time.
In other matches, East Coast will hope to kick off their hall of fame announcement with win over Meander Valley after defeating them earlier this year.
Old Scotch host Bridport and Perth head to Newnham to face UTAS, while Evandale and Old Launcestonians do battle to see who gets the upper hand in fifth spot.
The two sides are even on points, with Evandale's superior percentage giving them the upper hand so far.
