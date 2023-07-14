Glamping and a revamped hospitality venue is on the cards for Meander Valley Vineyard.
A development application for 46 Montanna Road, Red Hills is before the Meander Valley Council to unleash the "full potential" of the site.
Three permanent 'Eco Structure Glamping Tents' that are on raised stilts with decking have been proposed.
The structure is made of a canvas wall with separate canvas roof.
The application said the tents would only accommodate two people each.
It would join an existing visitor accommodation cabin onsite.
Meanwhile, the cellar door/shed will be converted from an unused shed into a cellar door restaurant under the proposal.
The space would remain largely unused otherwise because grapes harvested at the vineyard would continue to be processed off-site, the proposal said.
"The cellar door, however, will still primarily provide tastings and sells wine made from the grapes on site, along with a small menu of meals and platters," the application said.
It would also expand under the plan with a proposal to join a 144 square metre shed to the cellar door.
It has requested for the occasional extension of its usual Thursday to Sunday 11am-5pm opening hours, to midnight for certain events.
"This will likely be during the warmer months at a maximum of twice a month for special events directly associated with the vineyard, cellar door and restaurant," it said.
There are nearby cafes and food services, including 41 Degrees South Tasmania, Georgie's Cafe and the Forager Food Co.
The land currently hosts a winery business, B&B and a primary residence. The proposal will not remove the primary residential function of the site.
The report said the proposal would bring together agritourism and agribusiness.
"The scale of the proposal is of an intensity that respects the size of the lot and its location within the broader agricultural landscape," the application said.
Community members can give the council feedback on the proposal until Monday, July 24.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
