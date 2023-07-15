In today's fast-paced world, where technology has taken centre stage in almost every aspect of our lives, personal interaction is becoming increasingly rare.
Nowhere is this more evident than in the retail industry, where self-serve checkouts and automated systems have become the norm.
Customer service is crucial in the retail sector, even if retail giants don't want to admit it.
Shoppers crave genuine and efficient assistance, whether it's a friendly smile, a helpful hand, or a knowledgeable staff member.
A growing number of shoppers are expressing dissatisfaction with this trend, claiming that they want and deserve good customer service.
Coles told us when we did a story on the addition of self-serve 'hybrid' checkouts at Newstead that the company had "never been more committed" to its workforce and had employed an additional 497 Tasmanians over the past five years.
Any quick scan over the floor of Coles or Woolworths would tell you those additional people are outside the customer service area, more likely in shelf filling or other areas.
According to Coles and Woolworths, the rise of self-serve checkouts in supermarkets has streamlined the grocery shopping experience.
Shoppers no longer have to wait in line for an attended checkout; instead, they can swiftly scan their items and complete their purchase in a matter of minutes.
Isn't that what shoppers want? They ask.
No, many of our readers tell us.
Independent grocers seem to be listening to what customers are asking for.
Independent grocers loudly claim they are old school.
They embrace the customer service ethos and provide checkouts with attendees on them to serve their customers.
So, what has been gained in speed and efficiency for the grocery giants has come at a cost.
The impersonal nature of self-serve checkouts has left many shoppers feeling frustrated and disconnected.
Gone are the days of friendly banter with the cashier or receiving a warm smile from someone who genuinely cares about the customer's shopping experience.
Instead, shoppers are left fumbling with their groceries, trying to figure out how to navigate the complex self-serve interface.
Ping! The machine says I don't have a bag when I have one in the bagging area.
Ping! The machine says I have Navel oranges when I have Valencia.
We have all been there.
One retail sector where the self-serve philosophy is successful is petrol stations.
Self-serve pumps have become commonplace, replacing driveway attendance which was standard in petrol stations until the late seventies.
The convenience and speed of these automated systems cannot be denied.
But even though it is widely accepted in one retail sector does not mean it will translate into another.
The shift towards self-serve in retail has its consequences.
Implementing these systems has resulted in numerous job losses, as fewer workers are required to operate and maintain them.
While this may be seen as progress, it has left many with a sense of unease. Are we sacrificing quality customer service for the sake of convenience and efficiency?
It is clear that shoppers desire and demand good customer service.
They want to be greeted with a smile, to have their questions answered by a knowledgeable and helpful staff member, and to feel valued throughout their shopping experience.
While self-serve checkouts and automated systems have their place in an increasingly digital world, they should not be the sole focus of the retail industry.
Retailers need to strike a balance between convenience and customer service.
This means investing in well-trained staff who can provide personal assistance when needed, as well as utilising technology to enhance the shopping experience rather than replace it.
For example, implementing self-serve kiosks with multiple staff on hand to assist customers when required or ensuring enough attended checkouts are available during peak hours.
While self-serve checkouts and automated systems have their benefits, an over-reliance on them risks alienating customers and devaluing the importance of personal interaction.
Retailers must prioritise customer service by finding the right balance between convenience and personal assistance.
After all, it is the shoppers who ultimately drive the retail industry's success, and their satisfaction must remain at the forefront.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.