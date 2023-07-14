Photographer Paul Scambler takes us on a look back at the week that was July 14, 2013.
10 years ago and many events were taking place across Launceston, keeping The Examiner photographers busy.
Kristy Camplin and Jane Foster were having a joint 40th birthday party at the Manhattan Wine Bar, while the Champ family was having a farewell at the Titanium Bar, Hotel Launceston.
Newly elected Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chairman Wayne Johnston had his photo taken to mark the occasion.
The Psychic Fair was being held at Grand Chancellor Hotel, Launceston; while a dog show was on at Erskine Park.
Meanwhile Leigh Newman, of Somerset, was walking from Smithton to Hobart to raise funds for his grandson Toby. The Examiner caught up with him on the Bass Highway near Elizabeth Town.
Also snapped was River dancer Kaitlin Roach during the "brass and pipe spectacular" with City of Launceston RSL band and St Andrew's Caledonian Pipe Band at Holy Trinity church, Launceston.
Photographer with the Examiner for 36 years.
