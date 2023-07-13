The Examiner
Newstead gets new units as part of government housing strategy

By Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
July 14 2023 - 5:30am
Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood, Minister for Housing Guy Barnett, a resident, and Community Housing Limited CEO Oscar Norton. Picture supplied
Liberal member for Bass Simon Wood, Minister for Housing Guy Barnett, a resident, and Community Housing Limited CEO Oscar Norton. Picture supplied

Community Housing Limited (CHL) completed construction on two three-bedroom units in Newstead that will be used to house priority applicants from the government's housing register.

