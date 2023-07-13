Community Housing Limited (CHL) completed construction on two three-bedroom units in Newstead that will be used to house priority applicants from the government's housing register.
CHL chief executive officer Oscar Norton said they were creating a "pipeline of delivery" for much needed housing in partnership with the state government.
"I think the housing crisis is well recognised, and to be able to work together to be able to deliver is really encouraging, and it's good for the community," Mr Norton said.
He said in this development program, they would be delivering a total of 104 units.
"This will be the sixth that will be delivered, and most of them are under construction," he said.
"We will be seeing a significant ramp up and the smaller clusters of houses have been delivered.
"The bigger developments will be starting within a few months, they've already broken ground in some of the areas of the northern suburbs, and we'd see a significant ramp up as the time progresses."
Mr Norton said completion of the 104 units depended on availability of materials and trades.
"But at the moment, everything is tracking very well, there are certain areas where we're actually tracking ahead of schedule, which is very encouraging," Mr Norton said.
Housing minister Guy Barnett said it was another day where properties were being built and keys were being handed over.
"Homes Tasmania has provided $270,000 in grant funding to develop the units," Mr Barnett said.
He highlighted the fact that the government was delivering a 20 year housing strategy that would be released in the second half of the year.
"Our partnership with Community Housing Limited has allowed new homes to be built on land owned by CHL, with Homes Tasmania funding securing their use as social housing for 30 years," Mr Barnett said.
Labor spokesperson for housing Ella Haddad said Labor welcomed any increase in housing supply.
"The fact the government is celebrating the construction of two houses shows they care more about the optics than they do about actually helping the over 4500 Tasmanian families still waiting on the housing wait list," Ms Haddad said.
"Labor has a range of policies to address the housing crisis, such as expanding the MyHome program to increase home ownership, and introducing a build to rent program to increase availability of affordable private sector rentals, on top of the 10,000 social and government homes to be delivered by 2032."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
