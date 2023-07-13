Reforms to TasTAFE seeking to introduce differing awards and conditions for employees have been shown to be unlawful by a legal ruling this week, the Labor Opposition has claimed.
Speaking after the full bench of the Fair Work Commission dismissed an appeal by the state-owned training provider, Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said the Liberal Party had broken a promise last year that no TasTAFE worker would be worse off after the reforms.
"Quite clearly, the determination [by the Fair Work Commission] shows that the Liberals had an agenda to make TAFE workers worse off, it's been ruled as a sham, and their reforms are completely in tatters now," Mr Willie said.
He said the scuttled reforms to TasTAFE were hurting the economy and businesses in the state.
"Most of all, it's hurting Tasmanians that want access to good training so they can get a job," Mr Willie said.
David Genford, president of the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Education Union, said the Fair Work Commission had now twice confirmed that people are not allowed to be on separate awards.
"This government who stood by and promised and said that no worker would be worse off when we moved to a government business enterprise has now been shown they were trying to make workers worse off," Mr Genford said.
"That has been deemed unacceptable and we are glad we have gone down this path make sure the government is aware that it cannot happen."
Fair Work Commissioner Tim Lee in March granted applications by the Australian Education Union and the United Workers' Union requesting that pre-existing pay bargains that covered TasTAFE employees before its restructure also should apply to new workers hired since July last year.
Both unions had claimed that pay and conditions for new workers hired since the restructure were worse than those of existing TasTAFE employees that transferred to the new entity from the state service on July 1, 2022.
TasTAFE appealed that decision, claiming the copied state awards did not permit it to offer higher, market-competitive salaries or allow it to deliver sufficient teaching hours to meet service needs.
It also claimed in its appeal that the state service awards did not offer the flexibility it needed, such as offering training courses during holidays.
In their decision on Wednesday, Fair Work Commission president Adam Hatcher and deputy presidents Val Gostencnik and Bernadette O'Neill dismissed all six of TasTAFE's grounds for appeal.
TasTAFE CEO, Grant Dreher said the training provider will not be appealing the decision.
"We are currently working through how we will manage the effects of the decision and will continue to update our staff," he said.
"Our focus is on the Enterprise Agreement bargaining process currently underway. Our aim in the bargaining process is to achieve a common set of conditions for all that values our staff."
Skills and Training Minister Felix Ellis said the government would work around the Fair Work Commission's decision.
"We will work around the umpire's decision, we're focused on delivering at TasTAFE so that it's fit for the future and puts learners at the centre and looks more like the businesses that it serves as well," he said.
"Ultimately, our plan for TasTAFE is that we want higher pay for teachers and more training in Tasmania.
"We've committed $18 million as part of out plan to do that, put learners at the centre, and we'll continue to bargain with our staff in good faith."
TasTAFE has been forced to cancel dozens of courses due to a teacher shortage and some employers have instead opted to send apprentices to mainland trainers instead.
