Women's cricket has now reached the pinnacle of the sport with the Women's Ashes about to finish.
In the 1870s, women played cricket as a novelty and to raise funds for charities.
They were sometimes ridiculed by men who thought that women couldn't play a real game of cricket.
Alternatives such as Frisquette (1878) and Victoria (1885) were invented by men but didn't last long.
Women's clothing was a hindrance - balls would get lost in the folds of skirts, they would be tripped over, and impeded running and bowling.
Ladies' cricket clubs were formed in Melbourne in 1886 and Sydney in 1890, and Tasmania was not far behind.
In the 1890s, women's teams were being formed all over the state.
One such pioneering team was the Ladies' Crescent Cricket Club, formed in Launceston.
The feisty group of young women played on a ground at Havelock on Cataract Hill.
James French "laid down a splendid wicket" for them in a paddock near his home in Hill Street.
The ladies wore cream flannel blouses and long dark skirts.
Their colours were cerise and black, worn as ties around their necks and ribbons on their hats.
Their daring motto was "I can because I think I can".
James French's son Henry and Mr C Kitt coached the women who played matches against Kings Meadows, and the Hadspen Club at Entally.
Thomas Reibey MHA was a supporter of the Hadspen Club from 1891.
He had arranged for a Launceston eleven to compete against the Hadspen ladies at Entally on Easter Monday, but it was too wet to play.
He presented two cricket bats to the Hadspen team and gave them all lunch.
During one annual game at Entally, held on Regatta Day in 1898, the Crescent Cricket Club lost by one run to the Hadspen ladies.
Crescent's Miss M Goodger took five catches and declared "that she can catch as well as any man in the island."
The secretary of the Crescent Club, Myra Sargent, recalled many years later, "Thomas Reibey was a delightful host, and Mr Beatty, senior, was a popular umpire."
They enjoyed lunch provided by Mr Reibey and left for Launceston in a coach and four-in-hand.
A wheel rolled off the coach on the way home, and they had to make the remainder of the journey on foot.
But Myra wrote, "... as the coach also carried male supporters and barrackers, the six-mile walk made a pleasant ending to the day's outing!"
They arrived back in Launceston at 10pm.
Members of the Ladies' Crescent Cricket Club circa 1896-1900 were: Grace Bennell, Miss French, C Fysh, E Fysh, J Forward, M Goodger, L Holland, Alice Holmes, M Padman, Amy Sargent, Myra Sargent, Elvire Thompson (Mrs L Bell), and L Thurston.
Jacqui Triffitt will present a talk on the rise of Tasmanian women's cricket at 2pm today at the QV Museum at Inveresk.
