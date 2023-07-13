"It's into the nitty gritty, so sit back and strap yourself in - it's going to be a hell of a finish to the year."
It couldn't be said much better than South Launceston coach Jack Maher as his side prepares to face ladder-leaders Hillwood on Saturday.
The Bulldogs have won five in a row to sit in fourth place as the action heats up in the NTFA's premier division.
"With new coaches and a new group as well, it was always going to be a bit slow starting but the boys have got a grasp on the game plan now and they're seeing the results of the game plan working," Maher said.
"I knew they obviously had the potential but whether it was going to be this year, next year or whenever it was going to grasp but probably in the last five weeks, it's just all started to click and as a coach, it's very pleasing."
With both sides boasting impressive defences, Maher identified kicking a big score as a key to victory on Saturday but also noted the importance of the midfield battle.
"Obviously Hamish [Leedham] is a top quality ruckman so he'll be giving them some good use so we've got to put in some plans to make sure that we can get our hands on the footy first and give our forwards a chance," he said.
"If we can start finding some footy and getting it into our forwards, I think we're capable of kicking a score and that will pretty much be the key to the game."
Both sides regain important players from suspension as Lachie Cocker (South) and competition-leading goal-kicker Archie Wilkinson (Hillwood) come in.
The Sharks suffered their first loss of the season last week, going down to Rocherlea by 32 points. They face another big prospect this week, which excites coach Jake Pearce.
"Each week we want to be playing against the best teams because it shows us where we're at, which is exciting," he said.
"We've got to understand that we are still a young group and I think we've come from a fair way back last year and we started the season really well, so we can't really just jump off everything at the moment - we're still going to try and stick to our strengths."
Defeating the Bulldogs by 10 points when they met back in round four, Pearce described their weekend opponents as "definitely the most in-form team".
"If we thought Rocherlea structured up well, I think South are probably doing it the best in the competition so they're going to be very tough to beat but at the end of the day, we got to worry about our strengths and how we want to move the football."
In other matches, Deloraine and third-ranked Longford meet in their annual Make Runs Maxi clash, raising funds and awareness for the charity of the same name, while Bracknell host Scottsdale and George Town travel to face second-placed Rocherlea.
Sixth-placed Bridgenorth have the bye as they prepare to make a run at finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.