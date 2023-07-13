Environmental campaigner Vica Bayley has confirmed that he will contest in a recount to fill a lower house seat left vacant by Greens leader Cassy O'Connor on Thursday.
Mr O'Connor announced she had resigned as leader of the Tasmanian Greens and had written to Tasmanian governor Barbara Baker to tender her resignation from the seat of Clark in the House of Assembly.
In a tearful statement on Thursday, Ms O'Connor said new leadership of the party was needed after nearly a decade at the helm.
But she also indicated she would contest the Hobart Legislative Council seat, which is due for an election next year.
She said her decision to step down and contest Hobart in the upper house " feels right".
"We need renewal of leadership in the House of Assembly, I've waited and it feels right.
"I know I am taking a risk in putting my hand up for the Legislative Council seat of Hobart, but we have an opportunity to have a Green elected to the Legislative Council.
"This hasn't been an easy decision - I love my job, I love working hard, especially in an exciting balance of power parliament like we have now."
Former Greens House of Assembly candidate in the seat of Clark, Vica Bayley, stands as the most likely person to win the recount that is now due.
A former campaign director for the Wilderness Society, Mr Bayley won 1372 votes at the election, behind Ms O'Connor's 9469 votes in the 2021 election.
He confirmed on Thursday that he intended to nominate for the recount in Clark.
In the meantime, Franklin MHA Dr Rosalie Woodruff has been appointed interim Greens Leader.
She confirmed plans to contend for the leadership after the recount.
Ms O'Connor also said it was time for a break after 15 years in parliament, including eight as Greens Leader.
"I need a break, I need to clear some space in my hard drive, and to regenerate," she said.
"I leave knowing the Greens are in good shape, getting stronger by the day, and will be in good hands."
Ms O'Connor was first elected to parliament in the then-named seat of Denison in 2008.
She served several ministerial portfolios during the Labor-Green government of 2011-2014, including Human Services, Community Development, Aboriginal Affairs, and Climate Change.
In that time, she was a key driver of the Tasmanian Forest Agreement, which saw thousands of hectares of Tasmanian rainforest added to the World Heritage Area.
Ms O'Connor's decision to contest the seat of Hobart will likely allow the party to retain its two House of Assembly seats while giving it a fair chance of winning a seat in the Legislative Council for the first time.
Hobart incumbent Rob Valentine confirmed he would not be contesting the seat next year.
The last Greens candidate to contest the Hobart seat was Penelope Ann in 2012.
She garnered 3935 votes, or 22.62 per cent of the vote, second behind Mr Valentine's 6446 votes, or 37 per cent of the total.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.