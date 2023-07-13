Business confidence in Tasmania has dropped significantly in the past year, but not all businesses are feeling the heat.
New Ray Morgan data shows business confidence in the Apple Isle has dropped to from 104.3 to 79.6 between June 2022 and June 2023, the biggest decline of any state.
Tasmania's figure is marginally above South Australia and Victoria, below the national average of 88.8, and comes on the back of 12 rapid-fire interest rate rises.
Launceston Chamber of Commerce executive officer William Cassidy said he believed hospitality businesses were generally faring better than local retail operators, who were being "hit hard" by cost of living increases.
"The increase in cost of living means a drop in discretionary spending, so people are tending not to come into the city to purchase luxury items and that's a real shame," Mr Cassidy said.
"We've got some fantastic offerings in Launceston as a whole, but some of them are experiencing some very quiet times.
"Any business that's selling non-essentials is probably experiencing a very quiet time at the moment."
Amelia Coffee Co's Jack McNiff said his George Street cafe hadn't seen a noticeable downturn in trade.
He said his business was fortunate that customers needing to cut spendings would be more likely to reconsider going out for dinner than buying a $5 coffee.
"We've been doing it for long enough now that we've got such a solid foundation of customers and locals that just come in as part of their day," Mr McNiff said.
"A necessity item for a lot of people is coffee, starting their day off with that, but I'm sure there are some small businesses around town struggling with the pinch with non-essential items."
Mr McNiff said Amelia Coffee Co had endeavoured to keep prices down despite rising costs.
"[The effect of interest rate rises] goes down the chain ... we have to pay more to get the product and for rent and our mortgages and things like that, but we're trying to keep our prices the same - competitive prices for a high-level product which I think people appreciate.
"If you've got a little bit of overhead there to use or you're getting enough foot traffic to keep turning over and keep prices lower, I think that's a good thing."
Winter is traditionally a quieter period for retail in Launceston, but some believe 2023 has been particularly quiet.
Mr Cassidy said it was possible that some businesses were pushing through lean times in expectation of more trade over the Christmas period.
"It's just a constant reminder that we need to support those local business that are quiet at the moment if we can, because we want them to stay," he said.
"The best way of supporting them is to pop in, have a browse and purchase something where you can.
"If you can, it's better to support a local independent business than a chain store."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
