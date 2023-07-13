The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

SDA union, Launceston Chamber of Commerce on self-service checkout

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
July 14 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Self-service checkouts must not come at a cost to frontline retail workers, one union says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.