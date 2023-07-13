Self-service checkouts must not come at a cost to frontline retail workers, one union says.
Shop Distributive and Allied Employees Association Tasmanian state secretary Joel Tynan said the union was in consultation with businesses where self-serve checkouts were introduced.
"... [we're] seeking to ensure an outcome that is beneficial for shoppers, but not at a cost to frontline retail workers," Mr Tynan said.
Coles Newstead has recently removed traditional checkouts with ones named "hybrid checkouts with belts".
In response to criticism the machines would cut local jobs, a spokesperson said Coles had employed an additional 497 Tasmanians over the past five years.
Meanwhile, Launceston Chamber of Commerce chief executive William Cassidy said with self-service checkout operations were limited to major chains in Launceston.
The chamber hadn't received feedback about local job losses, he said.
Mr Cassidy said many checkout operators would probably be moved to other activities, such as stock filling.
"I think in Launceston self-service checkouts are still only concentrated to really big retail operations using them," Mr Cassidy said.
"While it does offer customers a choice, I think that choice is being limited at times."
He said his personal preference was to support smaller, local retail businesses.
"It's always wonderful to be greeted with personal service," he said.
"Our preference would be quality customer service and you get that at smaller and medium sized businesses."
Overall, Mr Cassidy said retail was going through an interesting phase with the increase in technology.
"AI is a really big question mark," he said.
"It's creeping into business processes, it's already used for some accounting practices and chatbots. While generative IA could produce videography, photography and production.
He said AI provided benefits, but also an element of risk.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.