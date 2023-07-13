The Examiner
Tasmanian Greens leader to try for seat in Legislative Council

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 13 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 12:16pm
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor announces resignation
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor announces resignation

Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has announced that she will leave state's lower house immediately and prepare to contest next year's upper house election for the division of Hobart.

