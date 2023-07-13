An Underwood man's home-grown pain relief hurt him in the hip pocket after a magistrate convicted him on multiple drug charges.
Laurence Edwin Hodgetts, 63, pleaded guilty to several charges at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 13, including the possession, use and cultivating of controlled plant, namely cannabis.
Police prosecutor David Mathieson told the court that on March 17, 2023 officers visited Hodgetts' address while attending to other matters.
The prosecution told the court the officers found two large greenhouses containing a total of 23 cannabis plants and some cannabis in the kitchen.
Hodgetts admitted to the officers the plants belonged to him, that he was the only person responsible for the plants and that he smoked it himself in a joint with tobacco.
Hodgetts initially pleaded not guilty to two of the charges, including the use of a controlled plant, however changed his position part way through the hearing and instead pleaded guilty.
"I just don't care any more ... do whatever," he said.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said he did not "just do whatever" and asked Hodgetts why he grew and smoked the cannabis.
Hodgetts told the court he was on several medications for Type 1 diabetes and fibromyalgia, however the cannabis was "the only thing" that helped ease his pain.
He also told the court he had spoken with doctors several times about the medication being ineffective however all they did was "hand him a different script (prescription)".
Hodgetts was convicted and fined $800, with Mr Hughes urging him to seek further medical help for his health conditions.
"You cannot break the law, even if it's for pain relief," Mr Hughes said.
"There must be another way of dealing with it."
