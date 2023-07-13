North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer hopes his players embrace the challenge of a month's worth of away games.
The run starts on Saturday against Lauderdale with matches against Launceston, Clarence and Lauderdale again following that before they return home for a table-topping clash against Kingborough.
"I've said to the group that we want to play a home final, there's no doubt about that," he said.
"But to do that, we've got to keep winning and it starts with this next period of games that we've got away from home.
"These types of things can really galvanise a group I think, it's tough on the road in the middle of winter in July, the grounds aren't in great nick - we saw Windsor Park last week and how chopped up that is - so it's a tough period for everyone.
"The ones that can find a bit of enjoyment in the discomfort are the ones that are going to come out [and play well] and you can really build something.
"Then when the weather starts getting a little bit better and you could smell finals footy, the energy is unstoppable so it's a massive period."
Admitting he loves playing at home but also enjoys "getting a bit dirty", Cox-Goodyer is one of those players that thrives on the difficult conditions, which he said "adds another element" to the game.
"We've had a couple of really good battles with Lauderdale obviously when we played in some grand finals with them down there in the mud - so it just adds to the contest," he said.
"Then guys can find another level in the mud and when things aren't going so good weather wise ... guys just find something different and have fun in it.
"That's what you got to do, you've got to embrace the challenge but also make it enjoyable because if you go down there dreading the weather, you're already on the back foot."
Saturday's clash is a big one for Lauderdale as they aim to stay in touch with the top four. They are eight points adrift of Clarence and face them next week in a match that will define their season.
North Launceston could also go into top spot if cross-town rivals Launceston account for Kingborough at Twin Ovals and have made two forced changes for the clash - losing Harry Bayles and Declen Chugg.
Bayles has been struck down by a foot issue, which will be scanned and x-rayed to gauge severity, while Chugg has a hamstring niggle and won't be risked.
Luckily for the Bombers, their strong development league form means they are able to bring in Dom Pitt, who Cox-Goodyer said will love the different conditions, as well as captain Ben Simpson.
"Our development league are on top of the ladder by about three games with a game in hand so they're flying and having that depth is super," he said.
"I think the positive for us is after this weekend, we get our Devils back as well, we've got five players on that team at the moment as well as they just continue to add to that depth that bolsters us for that tough period where we might have a few injuries and might have to rest or miss games.
"Having that depth is great and just shows where our club is at the moment."
