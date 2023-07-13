Morty's Food Court could yet find its way back into Tasmanian hands as sale negotiations continue.
The Launceston complex hit the market late last year after nearly two decades under mainland ownership.
The Wellington Street listing has since been removed from online portals, but progress is being made behind the scenes.
Knight Frank's Rob Dixon confirmed Tasmanian parties were among those showing legitimate interest in the property, which is expected to command a figure around $10 million.
"We're dealing with some parties off-market," Mr Dixon said.
"There's certainly interest there, but we're still working on the terms of their offer."
After a drawn-out battle to get the project off the ground, Launceston developer and businessman Mort Douglas opened the complex in 2000.
He owned and ran Morty's for about four years before selling to a mainland-based super fund.
In recent years, the food hall has struggled with empty tenancies, which shop owners have attributed to COVID, increasing rents and the lack of diversity in food court offerings.
The complex boasts 18 tenancies and has an estimated fully-leased net income of $870,000.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
