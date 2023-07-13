Chairman of directors of Toosey Aged and Community Care facility Kathy Henry said the opportunities presented through Labor's commitment to the facility would be "enormous."
The announcement is part of Labor's $98.9 million Right Priorities Plan, which Labor leader Rebecca White said would broaden the allied health services available at Toosey if Labor wins the next election.
Ms Henry started her career at Toosey as a nurse and said at the time, it was a complete hospital.
"We had theater here every second week, a casualty department, and an x-ray department; it was it was a busy little place," she said.
Ms Henry said she felt they had now outgrown their space.
"Next door to our kitchen is our current Allied Health room, and we would like to expand the kitchen to take up that floor space," Ms Henry said.
"We have room to develop our allied health and there's certainly scope to have nurse practitioners here."
She said they wanted to build a new allied health room and community meeting room on an adjacent block of ground that Toosey currently owns.
"We've been working on this project now for probably 12 to 18 months, wondering if and when would get off the ground because we certainly would need some funding to help us achieve this," Ms Henry said.
"We have room to develop our allied health and there's certainly scope to have nurse practitioners here... it's almost turned the full circle, because Toosey once did provide a casualty 24/7 here many, many years ago."
Ms White said the plan would see a rural generalist and nurse practitioners employed at Toosey, who would work as part of a multidisciplinary team alongside allied health professionals like physiotherapists, podiatrists and dietitians to "deliver positive health outcomes for the community."
"Toosey might not be a 24/7 provision of care... but the idea would be that if you've got a child who's got a fever in the middle of the night, you can come to Toosey and the nurse practitioner can assess and see whether or not your child needs prescription which nurse practitioners can provide."
