The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Musical bingo, kids activities, theatre shows from London, and a historic walk

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
July 13 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Musical Bingo at Penny Royal

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.