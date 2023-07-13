Musical Bingo at Penny Royal
14 July
Trivia People Tasmania brings a new experience to Tassie, Musical Bingo!
Free to play every Friday night in Brady's Tavern at Penny Royal between 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
Musical Bingo is just like regular Bingo. You get a free card filled with song titles. When the songs play, you need to match them up until a lucky winner yells BINGO! After each song is played for 30 seconds, the name of the song, along with the band, is displayed on a screen. So even if you have no idea of the music, you can still get BINGO!
To book email restaurant@pennyroyallaunceston.com.au or call 6333 0895. Inclusive Event, LGBTQI friendly and Cosplay welcome
World Street Eats 2023
16 July
Launceston's Civic Square is playing host to a family friendly market, celebrating the diversity we have here in our community. World Street Eats aims to create a venue where locals and visitors can experience authentic cuisine and internationally-inspired flavours, diverse art and entertainment, and experience the culture of our diverse heritages.
We hope to become Launceston's premier place to meet, eat, buy, share, enjoy and celebrate the cultural diversity of Launceston.
Patrons will experience delicious international food, music and other culturally-relevant activities in a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere.
Join us at Civic Square and immerse yourself in a worldly culinary experience right here. From 11-3pm.
Good & Fleabag at The Earl Arts Centre
16 July
National Theatre Live, brings the "best of British theatre" to audiences around the globe, filming plays in London in front of a live theatre audience before optimising them for the big screen.
Through Australian screen curator company Art Screen Events, two plays will show at the Earl Arts Centre in Launceston on July 16: Fleabag, starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Good, starring Tennant.
In Good, one of Britain's most powerful political plays, Tennant is John Halder, a literary academic faced with the rise of the Nazi party in 1930 Germany.
The second of the two shows, Fleabag, is an award-winning, one-woman show written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge which inspired the BBC's hit TV series of the same name. Tickets from Theatre North.
The Woman in Black
5-15 July
One of the most thrilling and long-running plays in West End history makes its way into IO Performance. A lawyer hires an actor to tutor him in recounting to family and friends a story that has long troubled him concerning events that transpired when he attended the funeral of an elderly recluse.
There he caught sight of the woman in black, the mere mention of whom terrifies the locals. The lady is a spectre who haunts the neighborhood where her illegitimate child was accidentally killed. Anyone who sees her dies.
The lawyer has invited some friends to watch as he and the actor recreate the events of that dark and stormy night. Nine performances will take place over two weeks at IO HQ on Cimitiere Street.
Launceston History Society talk: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket
16 July
Jacqui Triffitt is the author of On the Front Foot: The Rise of Tasmanian Women's Cricket. Jacqui is a past Tasmanian cricketer having represented Tasmania, playing 21 matches for her State, including being vice-captain.
Jacqui will talk about the emergence of women's cricket across Tasmania from the early 1900s on the North-West Coast and the tour of a Victorian team that played matches in Devonport, Wynyard, Latrobe, and Ulverstone.
She will discuss the evolution of women's cricket in the modern era, a professional sport watched by millions of spectators across Australia and around the world. 2pm in the Meeting Room at QVMAG, Inveresk
School Holiday Program: Dig it
17 July
Discover how archaeologists map out dig sites and the processes they use when working in the field as we examine our own mini dig site using special tools and techniques. Activity for children aged 6-12. Tickets $15. Bookings via Eventbrite. From 10:30-12:30pm at QVMAG Inveresk.
School Holiday Program: Urban Sketchers
18 July
Launceston has many ornate and historical buildings. Refine and develop your skills while sketching the architecture of the Art Gallery. This workshop will be facilitated by Launceston's own Urban Sketcher, Vicki Dewsbury. Activity for children aged 6-12. Tickets $15. Bookings via Eventbrite. From 10:30-12:30pm at QVMAG Royal Park.
Launceston's Historic Churches and Parks Walk
26 July
The Launceston Ramblers Club is holding another "Come & Try" walk on Wednesday 26th July. Commencing at Invermay, this easy and level 8km walk will visit 10 churches and 4 parks. Some churches may be open for the group to view their interiors. Learn some historical facts of each place visited. BYO lunch will be enjoyed in one of the parks. Enquiries and RSVP by Tuesday 25th July to launcestonramblers@gmail.com
Winnie the Pooh the Musical
26-27 July
Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robinson and the beloved creatures of the Hundred-Acre-Wood have come to life in a stage musical adaptation featuring life-size puppetry for audiences of all ages. Inspired by the beloved books by A.A.Milne and the classic Disney featurettes, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation comes to Launceston after shows in New York, London and Chicago. Fans of all ages will love seeing Pooh and his friends at the Princess Theatre on from 26-27 July. Tickets available online.
