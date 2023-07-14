Macquarie Point is unsuitable for a 'fun park'

THE Norwood IGA store may not have the range of goods that a Coles or Woolworths offers however we value the high quality customer service that it provides, and the extensive range of Tasmanian produce on offer. Their staff range from the young to the more mature and they are all focused on providing friendly customer service. They know their regulars and greet them by name. The checkouts are very well staffed and there is always a smile with their service.

