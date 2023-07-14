Macquarie Point is unsuitable for a 'fun park'

I READ your recent Sunday opinion piece regarding the Macquarie Point stadium bringing rock gods (The Examiner, June 11). You addressed some of the issues in which I have an interest.
Firstly, there is a matter of demographics: The Municipality of Hobart is home to just 55,077 Tasmanians. Greater Hobart includes Glenorchy Municipality (50,411), Clarence Municipality (61,531) and Kingsborough (40,082) - a total of 207,101. However Clarence includes South Arm Peninsula and Coal River (including Richmond and Campania); Kingborough includes Bruny Island and much of the D'Entrecasteaux Channel towns/districts. These areas are probably outside Greater Hobart and house 6,000 - 10,000.
Greater Hobart therefore has about 199,000.
Launceston Municipality has 70,055. However, much of the West Tamar (25,145) and Meander Valley (20,709) lie in Greater Launceston as do parts of the Northern Midlands (13,745). George Town (7,033) and Dorset (6,829) both rely heavily upon Launceston.
An estimate of Greater Launceston is 150,000.
Tasmania's population (according to the 2021 Census) was 556,170. Hobart's population was, therefore about 35.8% of Tasmania's population; nearly two thirds of Tasmanians did not/do not live in Hobart. A very high proportion of Tasmanians live in the north and north-west.
Discussions regarding a site for the stadium/entertainment centre failed to consider alternate sites.
Tasmania's demographic centre (the place where, if all people travelled to a single place with net minimal travel) is likely to be just south of Perth; certainly not Hobart.
It is not being parochial to assert that Launceston is the logical place for investment in such facilities. York Park already exists and, a couple of years ago, hosted two AFL finals! Many AFL coaches have cited York Park as the best venue for AFL football in Tasmania/Australia.
No Tasmanian would need to travel more than about 200 km to the football. It is a long way for northwest coasters to travel to Hobart.
There are also other reasons why Macquarie Point is unsuitable for a "fun park". There are strong heritage/history factors at Mac Point which a stadium would compromise.
It should be noted that the (substandard/poor) "business case" (prepared by PWC!) did not consider demographics nor heritage factors.
Bob Richardson, Beauty Point
THE Norwood IGA store may not have the range of goods that a Coles or Woolworths offers however we value the high quality customer service that it provides, and the extensive range of Tasmanian produce on offer. Their staff range from the young to the more mature and they are all focused on providing friendly customer service. They know their regulars and greet them by name. The checkouts are very well staffed and there is always a smile with their service.
Erica Maxwell, Norwood
SO we have appointed a chairman for our Tassie AFL team! Aren't we putting the cart before the proverbial horse when we haven't got a team and won't have one unless we have the white elephant of a stadium? Also, just how much are we paying him because it won't be peanuts! Why do we always do things in this state that the majority don't want and go backwards?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
ONCE again the upper reaches of the kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary fail miserably only managing to obtain a C- rating in the 2023 Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers (TEER) 'Freshwater Report Card'; ...only marginally better than the D+ of the Tamar Estuary 2011 Report Card' (The Examiner, July 11).
In fact most of the waterways surveyed seem pretty crook with, out of the ten assessed, only one managing to obtain a B+ and one other a B with ne'er an A in sight. We're obviously not looking after our streams and waterways very well and shame on us for allowing this!
The Tamar's upper reaches to all and sundry are very visually not in the best of health but with TasWater's wastewater treatment upgrades in recent times it would have been reasonable to have expected some significant improvement in water quality but not so it seems.
It will never improve of course until significant increases in South Esk River flows through the Cataract Gorge are restored; you simply cannot dam a river for over 60 years and not expect significant environmental devastation downstream of that dam.
Jim Collier, Legana
