House of the Week | Stunning design with dual access

BED 5 | BATH 4 | CAR 10
Located on a terrace of land overlooking Launceston and the sweeping bends of the Tamar River, 22 Newlands Street is a unique contemporary home that offers the very best of lifestyle living in our historic city. Extensively renovated inside and out, this five bedroom property provides a unique and flexible opportunity for the new occupants to enjoy the suite-like private amenity with each of the bedrooms serviced by ensuite bathrooms and walk-in robes.
Thomas Baird of Living Here Launceston said that one of his favourite elements of the home is its ability to adapt to any living situation.
"It's a large scale family home, but conducive to a couples needs too. There's the main suite, but as the family dynamic changes it also has great usability," he said.
This cleverly designed and large family home is thoughtfully arranged, as the upper floor comfortably suits a couples lifestyle, but on the lower floor there's also room for the extended family or children to visit.
"It truly is a combination of functional and attractive. It has great pragmatic needs which it can cater to, but for those coming for an architectural home it's a very emotive house," Thomas said.
The principal living areas are all arrayed to the Northern aspect, embracing river views and natural light throughout the entire day and across the seasons, including within the luxurious kitchen which engages directly with the deck through servery style bi-folding windows. The atrium entertaining space capable of being both an internal and external extension of the living room creates an unparalleled engagement with the landscape as sliding glass walls fold back creating a seamless connection to the vista beyond.
"The contemporary extension is a really great piece of architecture from a experiential perspective," Thomas said.
Luxury amenities such as the home theatre, wine cellar, fully lined attached four car garage and workshop and additional detached two car garage all combine to make this one of Launceston's most exceptional contemporary residences. The large site of in excess of 1300m2 of land further enjoys access from both Newlands Street and Forest Road and demonstrates future developable potential for the astute purchaser.
A property like this won't be available for very long, so book your appointment with Thomas to view the property today.
