The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A Rotary Club in Legana is building its community's identity

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 15 2023 - 7:30am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Claire Rechberger of The Legana Rotary Club, stands at the Legana shopping centre. Picture by Paul Scambler
Claire Rechberger of The Legana Rotary Club, stands at the Legana shopping centre. Picture by Paul Scambler

One of the newest Rotary Clubs in Tasmania is proving that volunteering is part and parcel of a community and its sense of belonging as it celebrates its first birthday this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion in poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.