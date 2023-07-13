Nursing students in Northern Tasmania looking to kick start their careers have the opportunity to apply for a local graduate nurse transition program.
Applications for Calvary Launceston's graduate nurse transition program for 2024 close by the end of July, with 15 positions available across both Calvary St Luke's and Calvary St Vincent's hospitals.
Calvary Launceston clinical services director Debbie Rogers expects competition for places will again be strong.
"Calvary Launceston values local, and we are developing a home-grown workforce for the future, so we place high importance on supporting our beginning practitioners and helping them transition from university to the workplace," Ms Rogers said.
"In our last intake, we received more than 140 applications for the 14 positions we offered.
"All of this year's intake of graduate nurses were from Northern Tasmania."
Launceston resident and operating theatre nurse Kaila Whiddon is one of them.
Inspired to become a nurse by her grandmother, a midwife, and her aunt, a nurse in the Australian army, Ms Whiddon completed her Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Tasmania.
Ms Whiddon said she chose to do her graduate transition year at Calvary, spending six months on a ward and six months in recovery and anaesthetics.
"When I started my graduate year, I had a mix of anxiety and excitement, but after the year I had at Calvary, I've stayed on to learn more," Ms Whiddon said.
"I chose Calvary because the graduate nurse program was so supportive.
"You get more study days which, when you are learning, are so important, and the resources around us at Calvary are great, including many more experienced nurses to work with."
Ms Rogers said the transition program offered a variety of settings with ongoing education, feedback, and assessments.
"Nursing is a career that really makes a difference - to the patients, their families, and the community - and we are looking for exceptional graduates to join our compassionate, dedicated team," Ms Rogers said.
"At the end of the transition year, we want our graduates to have the confidence of knowing that their clinical and professional skills are meeting industry standards."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
