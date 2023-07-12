The company pursuing hydrogen projects outside Launceston and Hobart has appointed suppliers for the equipment it needs and confirmed it is nearing the stage of making a final investment decision on both projects.
Countrywide Hydrogen is shaping up to be the first private company to produce green hydrogen in Tasmania, in a development likely to be seen as a boost for the state government's ambition to create an industry here that will help it reach its renewable energy targets.
Managing director Geoffrey Drucker confirmed US company Plug Power would be contracted to supply 5-megawatt (MW) Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolysers for the Western Junction and Brighton projects.
New Zealand company Fabrum was selected to supply hydrogen refuelling stations at the two production sites and at a fuelling station to be built in Burnie, he said.
"These appointments will serve to assure potential customers for our green hydrogen in Tasmania that the projects are on track for first production and supply by mid-2025," Mr Drucker said.
The confirmation of supply of electrolysers is particularly critical, amid a global shortage of the devices, as proponents around the globe drive up demand for them in a bid to lower carbon emissions or reduce reliance on Russian gas.
Electrolysers convert water and electricity into hydrogen through a process known as electrolysis.
Combined, the two sites will have hydrogen production capacity of 4200 kilograms a day, with on-site storage capacity of 2000 kilograms. The company said it will have an option to expand production at both sites in the future.
Countrywide wants to kickstart hydrogen-based freight transport in Tasmania, and several transport companies have indicated interest in switching fleets.
Each production site, as well as the fuelling site in Burnie, will be able to refuel 70 fuel-cell electric trucks.
The production sites will also feature a connection into TasGas' pipeline network, allowing Countrywide to inject hydrogen into the gas operator's mix.
Boyd White, executive chairman of ReNu Energy - the ASX-listed company that owns Countrywide -said the group was now at the stage to commence "final design and complete the relevant contractual documentation" to deliver the projects.
The news about progression of both projects came after ReNu Energy last month confirmed massive industry super fund HESTA had agreed to co-invest in the company's hydrogen projects.
The Platform Agreement signed in early June provided for potential co-investment by ReNu Energy and HESTA in hydrogen projects, starting with the Countrywide projects in Tasmania - Brighton and Western Junction.
"We have a strong portfolio of green hydrogen opportunities we are proud to potentially progress with HESTA," Mr Drucker said.
"Our Tasmanian domestic supply projects are on track for final investment decision this year.
"Our goal in Tasmania is to create a state-wide ecosystem for the production, distribution and use of green hydrogen and then replicate the model on the mainland."
HESTA, which started as a super fund for workers in the health sector, has $68 billion in assets under management.
Its chief investment officer, Sonya Sawtell-Rickson said the co-investment deal with Countrywide would further its goals of investing in and helping develop "innovative technologies and businesses at the forefront of decarbonisation".
"By using our scale and expertise, we aim to support the development of a pipeline of potential projects that can help deliver strong long-term investment returns for members while accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future," she said.
HESTA has previously indicated it wants to invest up to $100 million in hydrogen projects.
