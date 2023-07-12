The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

Countrywide Hydrogen near final decision over Tassie projects

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 12 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Countrywide Hydrogen managing director Geoffrey Drucker. Photo by Rod Thompson
Countrywide Hydrogen managing director Geoffrey Drucker. Photo by Rod Thompson

The company pursuing hydrogen projects outside Launceston and Hobart has appointed suppliers for the equipment it needs and confirmed it is nearing the stage of making a final investment decision on both projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.