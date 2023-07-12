As we cross the halfway line of 2023, there is no better time than ever to sit back and reflect on the year so far.
The Examiner's Rob Shaw, Josh Partridge and Brian Allen take a look at the Tasmanian statewide competitions in football, soccer and netball in episode 12 of The Pressbox.
As is the case with many conversations in Tasmania, the episode then steers into the state's involvement in cricket, basketball, netball and the AFL.
Since Tasmania's AFL licence was announced by Gill McLachlan at North Hobart Oval on May 3, the Macquarie Point Stadium has been a key discussion point.
Within The Pressbox, Allen comes up with a solution to what is fast becoming an issue as he looks to minimise the parochialism involved.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.