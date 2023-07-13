Beware the wounded Hawk.
This is the message from coach Alicia Sargent after seeing her side's prized two-year unbeaten run in the Tasmanian Netball League come to an end.
Having finished a second consecutive roster season with 14 straight wins, the Northern Hawks were beaten 62-56 by Silverdome rivals Cavaliers in Saturday's qualifying final.
However, finishing top earned the state's benchmark team a second chance and Sargent said they will be eager to take advantage of that in Saturday's preliminary final against a Cripps side fresh off eliminating Kingston 56-47.
"We've had a fantastic run for two years and that's not an easy thing to maintain and I think sometimes it's easy to forget that. Everyone just expects it," Sargent said.
"But you look at what we've produced on the day versus what we wanted to do and we'll get back out there, get ahead in the game and lift ourselves back up. It gives us a fire in the belly to come back out and do ourselves justice.
"We've just got to go a long way about it. Get back on our feet. Get back to how we normally play netball, get fired up and get in the game."
Sargent was impressed with the performance of a Cavaliers side which had only just crept into second place on percentage.
"They're a very talented team," she said. "Their defensive pressure paid off and got them a lot of turnovers.
"Cavs got the run and we dropped our defensive pressure and weren't letting the ball go as quickly as we normally do but we've just got to pick ourselves up, go back out there and do what we normally do and back each other."
The winners of Saturday's prelim will meet Cavaliers back at the Silverdome a week later.
