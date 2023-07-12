Two months after Cr Danny Gibson's resignation as mayor, the City of Launceston has announced a victor from the contested by-election.
The results from the Tasmanian Electoral Commission have confirmed Matthew Garwood as the City of Launceston's new mayor, with 21,322 votes at 57.71 per cent of the vote.
The by-election came after councillor Danny Gibson's surprise resignation from the mayoral role in May, where then deputy mayor Matthew Garwood became acting mayor, and councillor Andrea Dawkins filled the role of acting deputy mayor.
Cr Garwood entered the by-election tally with a strong lead, taking 38.21 per cent of the votes in the first release, followed by acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins with 23.03 per cent of the vote.
He continued to hold the lead as other candidates, Councillors Tim Walker, George Razay and Alan Harris became excluded from the race.
Matthew Garwood remained in front for the entirety of the by-election tally with 21,322 votes.
Cr Dawkins could not catch up to Garwood in the end, tallying 15,626 votes at 42.29 per cent.
Councillor Alan Harris was last to be excluded, alongside councillors George Razay and Tim Walker.
Cr Garwood was elected deputy mayor in the 2022 local government elections despite no prior experience in council or governance, but told The Examiner in May his work in the community reflected his commitment, and it was "always something that was on the cards."
After Cr Gibson resigned, Cr Garwood was among the first councillors to announce their intentions to run for the job, and said at the time he sought to continue being a leader in the community.
He was then elevated to the role of acting mayor after Cr Gibson's resignation.
Cr Garwood became known as a public figure in the Launceston community through his appearance in television show The Voice as well as his work on local radio station Chilli FM.
When asked what his vision for the future was for Launceston at a mayoral forum earlier this month, Cr Garwood said he wanted to build a "sense of pride and belonging" that reaches from the CBD to the municipality's border and would like to see more opportunities within Launceston to keep young people from moving away.
On planning for the future of greater Launceston, Cr Garwood said the Greater Launceston Plan was useful as an overall guideline for how the city should take shape, however it was important councillors did not focus solely on their priorities and considered the "goals of the people that we're meant to be representing."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
