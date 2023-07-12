Tasmania Police say the lack of information coming forward about the murder of Simon Crisp at the Marrawah Tavern in 2013 could be due to the "very select and very tight-knit" nature of the main suspects in the case.
"Marrawah is a very small community and the people of interest in this case are very close-knit," Detective Inspector Steve Jones said on Wednesday.
"But allegiances and relationships change over time. We hope someone will give us the information we need to lay murder charges and bring some resolution to family and friends."
Dog controller Simon Crisp, 44, was gunned down as he took out the garbage out the back of the tavern as his girlfriend closed up for the night on July 13, 2013.
His girlfriend's young daughter was also inside the tavern because the family was due to head off on a holiday.
Police would not confirm or deny an outlaw motorcycle club was the focus of their investigation.
But they did say a number of potential motivations for Mr Crisp's murder had been identified.
"There are people out there with a motive, we believe, but non-one deserves to be murdered in such a brutal way," Detective Inspector Jones said
The CCTV camera on the outside of the tavern was found to not be operational that night and there has long been a theory it was tampered with.
"If you have critical information I implore you to come forward," Detective Inspector Jones said.
Police said hundreds of people had been interviewed in the case and hundreds had then been discounted.
"We are focussing on a small number but we need further evidence to move forward,"Detective Inspector Jones said.
There is a $500,000 reward on offer for the person who provides the critical link that leads to a conviction.
"It is very hard on the family not having closure. I visited Mr Crisp's mother yesterday and explained we are working to bring the case to an end and provide her with answers," he said.
Crime Stoppers CEO David Higgins said he understood in small community it could be hard to come forward but information can be provided in complete anonymity from the safety of your own home.
"Allow the community to heal from this crime. Those who know something need to say something," Mr Higgins said.
I have worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and have lived and worked in the North-West for the last two decades after 13 years away in Western Australia
