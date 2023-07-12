The state's nation-leading mortality rates reflect the difficulties that some Tasmanians face in accessing general practitioners and hospital services in regional areas, according to a top doctor.
While Tasmania's high death rate was partly explained by its older population, it also reflected the lack of services in some areas, said Dr John Saul, president of Australian Medical Association Tasmania.
"We know that if someone's regularly monitored by their GP with their blood pressure with their diabetes and with their general health concerns, we know we can reduce mortality rates," Dr Saul said.
"Sadly, shortages of general practitioners in rural areas, and especially up the North-West Coast, are reflected in these figures," he said.
Recent analysis showed hundreds of vacant doctor and nurse positions across Northern and North-West Tasmania, with many towns struggling to attract or retain medical staff.
And with bulk billing rates declining, many low-income Tasmanians are also putting off visits to the doctor as a cost-saving exercise.
Data released this week by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that Tasmania has the highest mortality rate in the nation, with nearly 840 deaths per 100,000 population in 2021, the latest figures available.
That was about a third higher than the national average of 667 deaths per 100,000 population.
Some Tasmanian towns stood out - George Town was the coronary capital of the state, with 153 deaths per 100,000 population in 2021.
Its rate of deaths due to coronary heart disease ranked it in the top 20 local government areas nationwide.
King Island (134) Dorset (122) and the Central Coast (118) also showed high rates of death due to that disease, which was the biggest killer in the state in 2021.
Dr Saul said while Tasmania's older population played a role, the difficulty in regional Tasmanians in accessing GPs and hospital medical services contributed to the high mortality rates.
"There are also lifestyle issues as well," he said.
"We have higher smoking rates, for example, which of course adds significantly to heart disease risk and cancer risks.
"We we also have low incomes, which increases the risk of poor food choices and lack of access to exercise."
Low income groups often have low health literacy so often make poor choices when it comes to alcohol, cigarettes and in foods consumed, Dr Saul said.
"We know if we've got good primary care, and these people have access to medical services, we can turn a lot of these things around, we can influence some of these decisions," he said.
Devonport and Burnie topped the number of deaths due to breast cancer, both around 16 deaths per 100,000 population in 2021, compared to 9 in Hobart and Launceston.
Overall, the state's highest mortality rates were found in rural areas - the East Coast, West Coast, King Island, George Town, and all the municipalities along the North-West Coast were found at the top of the list.
