Coles should discount products if all checkouts go self serve

IS THERE a connection between the current move by our minority Liberal state government to amalgamate councils and the proposed northern maximum-security prison? In almost every model proposed by the governments board to redraw the municipal borders, Launceston council will take over the rates-rich suburbs of Prospect, Blackstone Heights, and Hadspen from the Meander Valley. Meander Valley Council will be impoverished by the loss of enormous amounts of rates payments in this move. It is not beyond the machinations of the various bodies to sit around the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation table and come to compensation package for such a huge financial loss by dumping a huge 'correctional facility' on the unsuspecting ratepayers of Meander Valley giving Meander Valley Council a relatively easy chunk of income as a sweetener.

