YOUR SAY: Coles should discount products if all checkouts go self serve

July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Coles should discount products if all checkouts go self serve
Coles should discount products if all checkouts go self serve

IF COLES close checkouts in favour of automatic tellers then they should discount the product because they are saving on wages costs. I bet no one has thought of this.

