Coles should discount products if all checkouts go self serve

IF COLES close checkouts in favour of automatic tellers then they should discount the product because they are saving on wages costs. I bet no one has thought of this.
David Dunn, Ulverstone
WELL done Baxters IGA. I've never used self-service checkouts and never will. Cold & Worthless take their customers for mugs. Self-service is not Customer Service. When handing over my money I want a human on the other end of the transaction saying please and thank you. People, if we don't start to revolt this scourge on society it will only get worse with the development of AI.
Gabriel Barnes, South Launceston
WHAT about disabled people, especially in wheelchairs? It is hard enough to fill your trolley.
When there are normal checkouts with service it gives people with disabilities some self-esteem to be served and have bags passed to you, it is so difficult trying to self-serve and they don't want an operator running in to do it and making them stand out.
Why have disabled parking if there is no customer service?
Jenny Massey, Launceston
WHERE does all this water come from that the government continues to want to sell? Over the last few years (say 10) our government, through Tas irrigation and other entities, keeps opening new irrigation schemes and extending them and others for farming. Now they want to sell water to create the hydrogen hub at Bell Bay.
Where is all this water coming from? I'm 55 and I may be wrong but we don't seem to get the rainfall we did years ago. We keep getting told about changing weather patterns and the El Nino effect, so where is all this water we have to sell coming from? I feel our once world renown lakes and highland country are going to suffer even more so than they already are.
Hey, it was only a few years ago we were forced onto diesel powered generators to ensure our power supply in Tasmania. One thinks this could become a regular thing, but like our clean power our clean water is looked upon as just another source of government revenue whilst our states clean image copes a battering all for the dollar.
Maybe, just maybe, the Tasmanian government could and should think of Tasmania first, protect what we have and look after our own.
John Collins, Perth
EVERY year I have received a letter from St Anthony's Catholic School advising of the bonfire and fireworks display to take place at this time of year.
I have written to the school the past two years to object to this display and have written again this year. The St Anthony's fireworks are terrifying (not scary as the school's letter states) for pets and wildlife - and for we who live here, as the fireworks make my house shake.
As I have written previously - the St Anthony's community should examine why it continues to hold this display given not only the impact on local residents, wildlife, and pets but that to support the fireworks industry is to support exploitation of vulnerable, disadvantaged people who are injured and killed making fireworks. I do not understand how that fits with the Franciscan principles that St Anthony's espouses.
I hope that one day the St Anthony's community has the honesty and courage to question itself and I will in the meantime write a letter of protest to the school each year.
Ann Hamilton, Riverside
IS THERE a connection between the current move by our minority Liberal state government to amalgamate councils and the proposed northern maximum-security prison? In almost every model proposed by the governments board to redraw the municipal borders, Launceston council will take over the rates-rich suburbs of Prospect, Blackstone Heights, and Hadspen from the Meander Valley. Meander Valley Council will be impoverished by the loss of enormous amounts of rates payments in this move. It is not beyond the machinations of the various bodies to sit around the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation table and come to compensation package for such a huge financial loss by dumping a huge 'correctional facility' on the unsuspecting ratepayers of Meander Valley giving Meander Valley Council a relatively easy chunk of income as a sweetener.
Peter Wileman, Westbury
