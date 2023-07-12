Almost 40 per cent of all presentations to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) are for non-urgent or semi-urgent care.
To help ease the burden on the hospital, a Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic (UCC) provider has been selected.
The Launceston Medical Centre will be established as a Medicare UCC and will start seeing patients from July 31, 2023.
The Medicare UCC will be open for extended hours, seven days a week, and offer walk-in care that is fully bulk-billed.
Tasmanian Senator Helen Polley said the clinic was "great news for Northern Tasmania".
"Unfortunately, here in Tasmania, we have some of the highest rates of chronic illnesses in the state.
"So having this primary care of health care that is going to be accessible with the support of the federal government and Medicare is really good."
Labor MP Julie Collins said the clinic would be the first of four to open in the state.
"We are delivering 58 UCCs to open around the country, and this is the first here in Tasmania," Ms Collins said.
"We are hoping to have the other three up and running by the end of the year."
Ms Collins highlighted the importance of opening a UCC in Northern Tasmania.
"I know many families in Launceston and the region who have had to wait long hours at the LGH for non-life-threatening issues," she said.
"The Launceston UCC will ease pressure on our local emergency department and be much more convenient for our community - closer to home, at short notice, and free under Medicare."
Federal Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler said the clinic will be open daily from 2pm to 8pm.
"[Patients] will be able to walk in and see a doctor or nurse and access imaging and pathology services, taking pressure off the LGH emergency department," Mr Butler said.
Acting Premier and Health Minister Michael Ferguson said the Medicare UCCs will provide an important healthcare option for all Tasmanians.
"It is pleasing that the Launceston UCC will soon be in operation, meaning that more Tasmanians can access the care they need while working to ease pressure on our hospitals," Mr Ferguson said.
"The UCCs will offer high-quality care for people who need to see a medical professional for a health issue that is urgent and requires treatment but is not life-threatening and does not require attending the emergency department."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.