The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic provider selected

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting premier Michael Ferguson, Senator Helen Polley with Dr Jerome Muir-Wilson of the Launceston Medical Centre and Labor MP Julie Collins at the reception area of the new Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic. Picture by Paul Scambler
Acting premier Michael Ferguson, Senator Helen Polley with Dr Jerome Muir-Wilson of the Launceston Medical Centre and Labor MP Julie Collins at the reception area of the new Launceston Medicare Urgent Care Clinic. Picture by Paul Scambler

Almost 40 per cent of all presentations to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) are for non-urgent or semi-urgent care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.