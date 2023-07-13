A message that Westbury is a bandicoot hotspot is spreading as more people move into the region.
Westbury Backyard Bandicoots was only formed a month ago, but has gained traction on social media and in the community.
Sarah Lloyd OAM, who is a founding member of the group, said it came about because of a few concerns over some time.
Roadkill remained an issues, she said, while the changes in the town were also making a difference.
"I think one of the reasons Westbury is a bandicoot hotspot is the block sizes here are really large," Ms Lloyd said.
"Quite a lot of those are now being subdivided, so bandicoots don't have the garden or lawn and their potential habitat is disappearing."
She said Westbury being a bandicoot hotspot was common knowledge in the town.
"With the influx of new people coming in, it would be really good to get the information out there to them," Ms Lloyd said.
"They might not be aware Westbury is a hotspot."
The group aims to raise awareness to help protect the Eastern Barred and Southern Brown Bandicoot.
Ms Lloyd said one way to protect the native animal was creating habitats in people's lawns.
"Bandicoots like anything for their habitat, they're not really fussy," she said.
"They like quite a lot of ground cover, like mulch, overhanging tree limbs and something for protection."
Prickle shrubs can also provide protection from predators, such as cats.
Another option the group was considering was producing signs for people to put in their gardens, and fliers.
She also said the group would also be mapping bandicoots, including animals killed on the road.
The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania has developed a new Tasmanian Roadkill Reporter app.
The department said it would use data from the app to help reduce roadkill across the state.
Bandicoot populations go through "boom and bust" cycles, and Ms Lloyd said Westbury's population was strong after a couple years of good rain.
"But we need to make sure we're not complacent," she said.
"We might have a lot now, but we need to make sure that doesn't go down.
"People like the fact we have bandicoots in the town."
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
