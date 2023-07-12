A high-range drink driver made a mea culpa in court after hitting another vehicle and multiple traffic signs in May.
Anthony Henry Davis, 64, of South Launceston, was convicted at Launceston Magistrates Court on July 12, 2023, after crashing his blue Subaru Liberty on the East Tamar Highway while driving drunk in May.
Police told the court that on the morning of May 20, 2023, Davis drank an "unknown quantity of whiskey" before getting behind the wheel.
The court heard Davis then rammed into a stationary vehicle near the Lindsay Street intersection before driving away at 9.55am.
Police said the driver of that vehicle followed Davis and noted his erratic driving, which included a right turn onto University Way from the far-left lane over a grass traffic island.
The court heard Davis hit a traffic sign during the manoeuvre but kept driving and hit a second sign near Tompsons Lane.
At this point, the front bumper and front registration plate were ripped from Davis' vehicle.
Davis continued driving through Newnham before stopping at Cornwall Crescent after nearly hitting a stationary caravan.
At about 10.15am, officers were called to Cornwall Crescent, where they first administered a roadside breath test and noted he "could not find his licence".
Police told the court that Davis admitted he had driven from South Launceston to "get tobacco" and intended to drive home.
A follow-up test returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.189, more than three times the legal limit.
Davis did not dispute the facts and told the court he did not recall much of that morning due to being "so drunk".
He said he had "no excuse" for his actions and had also surrendered his licence at the earliest opportunity after the incident.
"I would like to apologise to the court. This is not what I do," Davis said.
"I am supposed to be responsible for people ... this was not a responsible act. I've got no excuse.
"I could have killed someone."
Magistrate Ken Stanton agreed.
"You are right to view this as serious," Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton said such an act was "out of character" for Davis as he had no prior vehicle-related offences. However, the occasion warranted a "significant fine" and "substantial" driving suspension.
Davis was convicted on one count of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and one count of failing to comply with the duties of a driver involved in a crash.
He was fined $2000 and disqualified from driving for 15 months, which was backdated to May 20, 2023.
