The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

East Tamar Highway drink driver was behind the wheel for 20 minutes

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man made a mea culpa in court after a 20-minute spell behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit. Picture by Joe Colbrook
A man made a mea culpa in court after a 20-minute spell behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit. Picture by Joe Colbrook

A high-range drink driver made a mea culpa in court after hitting another vehicle and multiple traffic signs in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.