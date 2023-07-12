New ways to reduce clothing waste, cutting single-use takeaway cups from our regular coffee runs, and bringing "happiness into the home" - these were just some of the world-changing social business ideas set to be pitched by Tasmanian entrepreneurs at an event in Launceston on July 18.
The Shift Lab, a business incubator that helps entrepreneurs get their ideas off the ground, is holding its inaugural Social Impact Incubator pitch event, with a focus on social enterprise ideas that could lead change in Tasmania.
Shift Lab founder Adam Mostogl said the event will promote ideas for social enterprise businesses that are focused less on generating profits and more on their social impact.
"These individuals share a passion for Tasmania and our community which they believe is more important than simply earning profit," Mr Mostogl said.
One of the entrepreneurs slated to pitch is Launceston accountant and "compulsive problem-solver" Dev Patel, who wants to boost happiness in the home via a subscription box of games and activities for the whole family.
Another was Kirsty Mate, owner of the Redress Hub in the Quadrant mall.
Ms Mate, who said clothing is the second-biggest waste item by volume at the Launceston tip, is pitching innovations in repairing and recycling clothing items, including new ways of pulling together patches of disparate cloth.
Other ideas being pitched are ways to develop "wellbeing capacity" in young people, innovative means of supporting community and sports groups for longer, and a proposal to reduce recidivism rates through a rehabilitation program for prisoners released from Risdon Prison.
"This pitch event is not only a chance to celebrate these new social enterprises, but it also offers an opportunity for the community to get on board with these new businesses to support them, become customers and even support those with crowdfunding campaigns to make the impact that they are dreaming about," Mr Mostogl said.
"Social enterprise is the new way of doing good in business - and while it is an accepted business model all across the world, in Tasmania, it is still emerging."
The pitch event is being run by Shift Lab with the support of the Department of State Growth's Small Business Incubator and Accelerator Pilot Program.
The event, Pitch For Good, will take place at the Pepper's Silo Hotel in Launceston from 5:30 pm on July 18.
