Shift Lab to stage Social Impact Incubator in Launceston

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 12 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 10:50am
Shift Lab founder Adam Mostogl. File Photo
New ways to reduce clothing waste, cutting single-use takeaway cups from our regular coffee runs, and bringing "happiness into the home" - these were just some of the world-changing social business ideas set to be pitched by Tasmanian entrepreneurs at an event in Launceston on July 18.

