A team from the University of Tasmania's School of Health want to know what Tasmanians have on their plate in order to understand the links between diet and lifestyle diseases.
The team, made up of PhD student Rebekah Pullen, Dr Matt Sharman, Dr Katherine Kent and Dr Kiran Ahuja, will be conducting a one year survey on what Tasmanians eat and what influences the food choices we make.
PhD student, Ms Pullen said that it had been a long time since we've measured diets in Tasmania.
It's important to have this data as Tasmania ranks second for lifestyle diseases after the Northern Territory.
Ms Pullen has previously conducted similar research in Tamworth which provided interesting insights on food habits.
The evidence from that study suggested that if we improve people's overall diet quality then we may have a shot at decreasing diet related disease, she said.
This study found that people living alone have a poor diet quality compared with people who eat surrounded by other people. It also found that older participants had a higher diet quality compared to those in the 18 to 30 age bracket.
"The population in Tasmania is similar in that we are mostly rural and some of the demographics are quite similar as well," Ms Pullen said.
"So we thought it would be interesting to conduct a similar study here."
Previous diet studies have only recorded fruit and vegetable intake but this study will measure intake of all give food groups: fruits, vegetables, meats, grains and dairy.
"Everything that we eat has a nutritional profile," Ms Pullen said, and to get a "a holistic perspective on diet," you need to look at all five food groups.
The project is motivated by "gathering evidence" and about not knowing "what's on the plate for Tasmanians," she said.
Over the last few years, our society has experienced both COVID and steep rises in the cost of living.
"Gathering evidence provides a place to start identifying those areas in our diets that may need improvement," she said.
READ MORE: The race is on for Launceston's new mayor
At present, the researchers know people in Tasmania don't eat the recommended two serves of fruit and five serves of vegetables.
As part of the study, people will be asked to complete an initial survey recording the foods they usually consume and how these foods are cooked.
They will then be asked to complete a series of food diaries over six months.
The long timeline for the study is to capture the seasons which also affects diet, Ms Pullen said.
A portion of the survey also measures variety.
"The greater the variety of food in your diet, the more chance you have of having a diet that is adequate in nutrients to support health and well being," Ms Pullen said.
The team also want to understand what influences people's diet such as eating alone and being able to cook at home.
From the data, the team hope to create recommendations for dieticians and government organisations.
Ms Pullen said that she was "passionate" about the health of Tasmanians and wanted to see the "burden of lifestyle related diseases reduced in our communities."
"We can't solve a problem without knowing what the problem is," she said.
Those interested can complete the survey online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.