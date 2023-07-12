A new program to deliver community and economic infrastructure projects across regional and rural Australia is now open for expressions of interest.
With $600 million of federal funding, the Growing Regions Program provides grants between $500,000 and $15 million to local government entities, such as councils and not-for-profit organisations in regional and rural Australia.
Federal infrastructure, transport, and regional development minister Catherine King said the grants are about providing funding for "livability".
"So, community infrastructure, arts projects in terms of built infrastructure, sporting projects, it might be projects at airports; those are the sorts of projects that the Growing Regions Program will look at," she said.
Ms King said the application process would be divided into two stages.
Under stage one, applicants will be required to submit an expression of Interest which will be assessed to ensure projects meet eligibility requirements, project readiness and program suitability, and are aligned with regional priorities for the area.
Expressions of interest that are assessed as meeting requirements and approved to proceed will be invited to submit a complete application, which is the second stage of the process.
"We wanted to make sure smaller councils had opportunities to put in expressions of interest first," Ms King said.
"We've done it that way because we think a lot of councils spend a lot of time on applications that may not necessarily go ahead."
She said a multiparty panel that accessed the expressions of interest would enable a fair process.
"Under the previous government, there was a panel of cabinet ministers who met basically in secret with no secretariat support," Ms King said.
"This time around, I've established a multiparty panel so there are members of the Liberal Party, National Party, Labor Party, and independents on that panel."
She said the panel would receive guidance on their obligations under the grand guidelines and advice on how to deal with conflicts of interest.
"I won't ever get to see the expressions of interest that multiparty panel will make the decisions about what should go up to application, applications will come in, and then my department will do the assessments and make recommendations to me," Ms King said.
"Ultimately, if I decide not to follow those recommendations, I need to report that publicly and give reasons as to why.
"So, that's a very different process than before."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
