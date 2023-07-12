Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey led home a memorable quinella for Loira breeder/trainer Paul Hili in Monday night's $5865 Division 1 JG Nelson Cup Final at Mowbray over 515 metres.
The $3975-to-the-winner event saw a great field face the starter, with Paul Hili's Fernando Bale x Cheeky Vixen litter siblings, dominating the betting market ahead of the feature final.
Both runners began best at the start with Nitro Harvey taking the leading passing the post.
However, it was Fast Minardi who proved too strong for the kennel mate in taking the lead coming off the back straight, eventually going away to score by almost four lengths in 29.37 seconds.
Harden Up Johnny filled the minor placing for trainer Josh Wright producing a great effort.
"I couldn't be prouder of the result, it was such a great effort by both dogs," Hili said.
"We always thought Fast Minardi would progress to a top grade chaser in the state, he just shows great ability; better the quality the more he seems to like the challenge of beating them."
Fast Minardi notched up his 15th victory with $103,140 in stakes for owner Ross Freeman.
Over 19 starts on the Launceston track, the light brindle chaser has won 12 races with the Nelson Cup win now joining his Gold Collar, Illingworth Classic and Tasmanian Derby efforts.
"Fast Minardi is one of the dogs that can find a way to win especially from bad box draws, it's a great achievement to win any feature, winning a Nelson Cup is great result," Hili said.
Connections have elected to step Fast Minardi up further over more distance, in readiness for the LGRC Distance Championship series, contesting a 720m FFA race next Monday night.
Ducati Roy landed Latrobe trainer Mick Sherriff his first Nelson Cup success on Monday night when producing a stellar performance to win the Division 4 Final at Mowbray from box 8.
Lining up for his fifth career start, the son of Hard Style Rico was beaten for speed early but showed brilliant pace to race up and take the lead, with authority coming out of the straight.
Proving every post, the winner, Ducati Roy kept up his winning break right throughout the 515m trip, in coming away to score by 7-1/2 lengths over Fernando Jake and Wynburn Elsa.
The winner clocked an impressive 29.81 seconds notching up his overall 3rd career victory.
"It was a better effort than his previous start, we changed a few things around, by working on his box manners, he wasn't the best away but showed great pace," Sherriff said of Ducati Roy.
"I was glad to see Ducati Roy get the win as young dogs like him thrive on the confidence."
The promising chaser kicked off his career by taking out the Hobart Breeders Classic Final last month for both Sherriff and the Esplanade Syndicate managed by Murray Johnson.
"I'm planning to take Ducati Roy along slowly now, targeting some of his grade races before heading towards some Tasbred races and other major events later in the year."
The Division 2 JG Nelson Cup Final was taken out by Ah We're Tight for trainer Ted Medhurst with Wynburn Honey claiming the Division 3 JG Nelson Cup Final for trainer Ben Englund.
Feature racing continues at Mowbray next Monday night as the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club gets set to conducted three heats of the Shane Yates Memorial Cup (515m).
Hobart 599m record holder Raider's Guide returns to Mowbray for trainer Gary Fahey.
The Zambora Brockie x Sacred Shadow chaser was gallant second to Fast Minardi in the recent Tasmanian Derby series two starts ago finishing a close margin behind the winner.
Fahey will have Supreme Leader, Roxy Rocker and Fawn Shadow engaged in the heats.
Nelson Cup winners Wynburn Honey and Ah We're Tight lead the charge into this time-honoured series with first and second placegetters going through to the final on July 24.
Winner of this prestigious Tasbred classic will take home $11,970 plus rug and trophy.
