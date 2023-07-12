The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey deliver for Paul Hili at Mowbray

By Brennan Ryan
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud connections Ross Freeman and Paul Hili with Division 1 JG Nelson Cup winner Fast Minardi. Picture supplied
Proud connections Ross Freeman and Paul Hili with Division 1 JG Nelson Cup winner Fast Minardi. Picture supplied

Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey led home a memorable quinella for Loira breeder/trainer Paul Hili in Monday night's $5865 Division 1 JG Nelson Cup Final at Mowbray over 515 metres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.