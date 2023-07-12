Launceston United coach Nick Rawlinson has lauded the club-first mentality which saw injury-plagued first-teamer Madi Gilpin hop in goal to solve a Northern Championship dilemma.
The tenacious midfielder has faced a series of ongoing injuries, particularly when breaking her arm in the 2021 statewide cup final and subsequently to her ankle.
She made the call to take a break from playing outfield in the Women's Super League but put her hand up to take the gloves for Friday's NC Women's fixture against Launceston City after first choice Kathleen Fuller broke a finger and back-up Izzy Wicks was sick.
"Madi being the champ she is stepped in, they won 1-0 and she kept a clean sheet," reported Rawlinson.
"She understood the need for players and thought she could still fulfil a role. She regularly played keeper when she was at Riverside and was very good. She's giving (outfield playing) a rest at the moment, which is very sensible."
United have a chance to shake-up the WSL on Saturday when they travel to runaway leaders and double-chasing South Hobart.
The Darcy Street club have a 13-point advantage over United who they beat 2-0 in round four and drew 0-0 with a month ago.
"It would certainly keep it interesting," Rawlinson said although he was frustrated about seeing last Saturday's fixture against Clarence called off due to a waterlogged Birch Avenue.
"It's another tough game and it was a shame we did not get a run-out on Saturday in preparation for it. On the same day we play NCW against Ulverstone, which makes it hard.
"We need to match their running and hold onto the ball, keep possession and put pressure on them for a full 90 minutes."
United have been delighted with the impact of American import Angel Ikeda, who has swiftly adjusted from the Macedonian Premier League, scoring an injury-time winner against Taroona on debut.
"Angel is fitting in nicely, she's a very talented player. She's getting on well with the squad and is a very good person to have in the team."
Launceston City coach Daniel Syson gave cross-town rivals United a vote of confidence after the sides' derby on Sunday.
A timely goal just before half-time from industrious holding midfielder James Hawes earned City a seventh win of the season and saw them leapfrog Clarence into fourth place.
Disappointed with his side's lacklustre showing, Syson praised a United side still searching for their first points of a maiden NPL Tasmania campaign.
"I think they're robust and always work hard," he said. "Playing on Birch Avenue suits their direct play.
"The new winger they've got (Jaeden Mercure) looks pretty good but they were missing (David) Owusu which was a big loss with no-one to hold it up for them.
"They made it difficult for us. Although I don't know how much of that was us making it easy for them by not battling enough."
All three Northern sides are at home on Saturday with overlapping matches at Windsor Park, Birch Avenue and Prospect Park.
Fernando Munoz's improving United side are coming off back-to-back derby losses but look much more potent since the arrival of Mercure from Vancouver Whitecaps.
Riverside are also getting closer to their first non-derby points, with only the Darcy Street woodwork denying them a hard-earned draw on Saturday.
Lively Portuguese import Andre Chamusca scored the penalty which brought them back to 2-1 against South Hobart and also smashed a shot against the underside of the crossbar deep into stoppage time with virtually the last kick of an action-packed game.
