Launceston residents are expected to find out who their new mayor is by close of business today, with anticipated first preference figures just released.
Polling closed yesterday at 2pm where around three quarters of the city's 49,025 electors had returned their ballots according to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
A third count has been released, with acting mayor Matthew Garwood still in front as of 4pm at 45.97 per cent with 17,274 votes.
Behind Cr Garwood is acting deputy mayor Andrea Dawkins who climbed from 26.33 per cent to 31.6, and now holds 11,876 votes.
Cr Alan Harris still places third at 22.43 per cent and 8,430 votes.
Cr George Razay who was behind Cr Harris is now excluded, along with Cr Tim Walker.
As no candidate has received a majority of the vote, Cr Walker and Cr Razay were excluded from the count.
For a new mayor to be selected, the candidate will need 50 per cent or more of the vote to win.
Tasmanian Electoral Commissioner Andrew Hawkey said should the 50 per cent not be reached, they would exclude the next candidate with the least amount of votes.
The five councillors announced their candidacy for the mayor position after Councillor Danny Gibson resigned as City of Launceston mayor in May.
The TEC began counting ballots at 9am today, with the final result expected by the close of business today.
Stay tuned for more updates.
