Three canny canines are set to take to the streets after completing training at the Tasmania Police Academy.
Tala, Omara and Omega are the latest additions to Tasmania Police's Dog Handlers Unit, and the three 18-month old Labradors replace three dogs that retired in April.
Having just completed ten weeks of training, the trio will be stationed across Tasmania in the coming weeks.
Assistant Commissioner Robert Blackwood said the new recruits were more than capable of the task ahead, and would serve the police well in the coming years.
"They've gone through some really rigorous training to get them to the level we need to undertake this work," Assistant Commissioner Blackwood said.
"They're able to get into areas and detect things that otherwise we can't as human police officers.
"They really add to our capability when it comes to drug detection in terms of screening at at the ports and at the airports, as well as operating at mail centres."
The three dogs that retired in April, Aggie, Una and Bernie, conducted more than 2800 drug searches and in that time detected more than $45 million worth of drugs according to the Tasmanian Government.
This includes 80g of methamphetamine found during a routine search of a man at Launceston Airport in June 2022.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said police dogs were vital in protecting Tasmanians from the harm illicit drugs could cause.
"Our drug detection dogs do incredible work right around Tasmania, keeping Tasmanian safe, and it's fantastic to welcome them into the force," Mr Ellis said.
"We know the harm that drugs can do in our community, whether it's destroying lives, destroying families or destroying communities, and our dogs have been integral when it comes to significant busts of drugs.
"Drug traffickers prey on human misery to fund their criminal behaviour, and criminal lifestyles and so we make no apologies for being tough on drug traffickers."
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
