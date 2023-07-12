The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police initiated three new sniffer dogs to help clamp down on illegal drug trade

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis (right) meets the state's latest drug detection dogs. Picture supplied
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis (right) meets the state's latest drug detection dogs. Picture supplied

Three canny canines are set to take to the streets after completing training at the Tasmania Police Academy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.