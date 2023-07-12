The performative stage of a living library, comprising the works of 150 Tasmanian writers, will begin at Design Tasmania on July 15.
The People's Library starts its multi-modal program of art-based events this weekend, which includes workshops, meditation and live readings.
The Library is a collaborative art piece, a collection of 113 manuscripts which was launched at Design Tasmania in June, containing non-fiction, fiction, poetry and short stories.
Writer and publisher Margaret Woodward, who originated the library's conception alongside her partner Justy Phillips, said this portion of the exhibition was the "aspect of performance".
"Rather than people coming in, sitting down and reading the library, this is where the authors perform their work in some way," she said.
"It's in line with our conceptual design of the People's Library as a social space; a way for people to engage with it as an artwork."
The program of events at Design Tasmania will begin on Saturday with Active Osho Meditation with Chando Steiner, before being followed by Dr Jane Deeth's workshop on Making Sense of Contemporary Art.
Dr Deeth's hopes to connect people to the experience of contemporary art, "especially the difficult, confusing and even ugly stuff".
Short story readings will be followed by Libbie Davis and readings by Deloraine Writers Group members Heather Ewings, Isabel Shapcott and Pearl Maya.
The Saturday will end with Jennie Jackson's illustrated reading of her unconventional historical narrative around the famous Ross Bridge.
More explanations from the authors of the 113 books in the People's Library will occur on Sunday, with chats from writers Leonie Crowden and Stevie Plowright.
Ms Woodward will discuss her father's novel on Sunday, which was a self-published 1976 piece about her father's friendship with the late John Olsen AO OBE, the acclaimed Australian landscape artist.
"It's a book about that legacy of education on art inspiring characters, like John Olsen," Ms Woodward said.
"It's a collection of notes and drawings which John completed as teaching tools for my father during some of his Tasmanian summer camps."
More events will occur in late August and early September, with the full program of events and tickets found at the Design Tasmania website.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for arts, culture, people and community. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for arts, culture, people and community. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.