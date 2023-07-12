Launceston raised Zakiya Leeming was selected for the esteemed London Philharmonic Orchestra's (LPO) Young Composer Programme, and said she was enormously grateful to the Examiner scholarship for supporting her career.
Ms Leeming received a scholarship from The Examiner in 2002, which helped further her studies in music and her professional career.
"Through the support of the Examiner scholarship, I was able to access equipment and further training that aided my development as a composer," Ms Leeming said.
"These included a keyboard, music notation software, instrumental tuition and concert attire."
She said as a result of the scholarship, she was able to make full use of the different musical ensembles available to her during her time at the University of Tasmania, which ranged from baroque to funk.
"These experiences gave me the practical grounding I needed to develop skills in composition, which I majored in at the honours level, as soon as that became possible," she said.
After completing her degree at UTAS, Ms Leeming moved to China for a gap year where she taught English through music by leading a choir for English learners.
She then moved to Manchester, UK to study at the Royal Northern College of Music where she completed a masters degree with composer Adam Gorb, and most recently, her PhD in music composition.
As part of the LPO programme, the orchestra will be performing Ms Zakiya's composition titled "Eagle in the Ropes", which was inspired by circus arts, and takes its name from a move performed on the trapeze.
"I explored musical ways of responding to physical motions such as tumbling, rolling, swinging, and other movement," Ms Zakiya said.
"I also delved into the unique character and sound-world of the circus, including its history in trick-riding, which I explored using whistles and whips in the percussion."
She said she often reflected on her time in the Launceston Youth and Community Orchestra, as well as the UTAS community programme.
"They gave me not only foundational skills, but also confidence to keep pursuing music as a career," she said.
"The first time I ever heard one of my pieces live was at the Tasmanian Summer String Camp... not only did they offer to play through the string orchestra work I'd brought, but they decided to feature it in the concert as well."
"I had always hoped to be able to continue composing, but I never knew that would lead to the Southbank in London, it's been an amazing adventure."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
