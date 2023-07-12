The Examiner
Composer Zakiya Leeming grateful for Examiner scholarship which boosted career

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated July 13 2023 - 4:22pm, first published July 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Launceston raised now UK composer Zakiya Leeming. Picture supplied
Launceston raised now UK composer Zakiya Leeming. Picture supplied

Launceston raised Zakiya Leeming was selected for the esteemed London Philharmonic Orchestra's (LPO) Young Composer Programme, and said she was enormously grateful to the Examiner scholarship for supporting her career.

