Nichola Clark really noticed the impact of the Matildas when even boys started training in Sam Kerr shirts.
The captain of the North's only statewide women's team has watched the changing landscape of Tasmanian soccer during her time with Northern Rangers, Riverside Olympic and now Launceston United.
And with tickets to Australia's game against Canada in Melbourne as well as the final in Sydney, Clark believes a Women's World Cup on home soil can have a seismic impact on the sport.
"It's such an incredible opportunity and the sort of thing that only comes along once in a lifetime," she said.
"It gives an opportunity for kids to see soccer at the highest level in our own country. And it allows girls to see a pathway which, when I was coming through, was not a clear option.
"All the young kids at the club are so excited about having a World Cup at home. You can really feel that."
The 24-year-old believes the tournament, which kicks off on Thursday, could change how Australians view soccer.
"It's going to create longer lasting change while changing people's attitude and getting people invested. The best way to do that is to promote the World Cup so that people know the sport as well as they know their AFL, basketball and cricket teams. That's what will make the difference between having a short-term impact and longer term."
Clark said women's soccer has already changed immensely since she took up the game.
"When I started playing at school, I wanted to start a girls' team but wasn't able to. I was just told to play netball. Whereas now all schools have teams.
RELATED:
"Girls did not have access to goals to practise with because the boys needed them. I remember in the end my dad bought some portable goals for us to use.
"Now it is vastly more accepting. There are still a few people that have not changed but I think most can see the impact, particularly with having the World Cup.
"It's bringing facility upgrades and other benefits to clubs and people realise they should embrace women's soccer as they can see numbers growing and positive results on and off the field from having the World Cup.
"Those positive effects have definitely pushed for a more level playing field. We're not there yet but attitudes are changing and that's good."
Clark's only disappointment was her home state's failure to host World Cup matches with UTAS Stadium having been cut from the list of potential host grounds. She felt the state could have enjoyed a similar boost to when the same venue attracted a crowd of 15,457 to watch Namibia against Romania in the Rugby World Cup two decades ago.
"It's a huge loss for Tasmania because it would have had the same effect. It would have been incredible the amount of publicity and hype we would have had. Anyone in Tasmania would have known about it and a lot would have gone and become invested in it.
"We run the risk of missing out on that because we don't have games here."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.