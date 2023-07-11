QVMAG's latest exhibition Precious bringing together the work of 16 jewellers breaks a 20-year spell in showcasing excellence in contemporary jewellery.
Trevallyn-based artist Anita Dineen said the works on display were "so diverse" and it was great to have the jewellery community come together.
"It's really great to see everyone's work celebrated in such a beautiful building," she said.
"I've got lots of memories of being a child in that space and to have my work in there is really incredibly special."
Some of the work is quite industrial.
Others use natural materials like feathers or are made from 3D printing.
Dineen said there was something for everyone at the exhibition and a lot of the works were like small sculptures and wearable art,
She described her own work as otherworldly, playful, whimsical and influenced by humorous and nonsensical writing, like that from Lewis Caroll.
Though a jeweller, Dineen preferred to associate her craft with ideas rather than fashion
"I think of fashion as being quite fleeting," she said.
Instead, she likes the idea of heirlooms, tradition and things being handed down.
It's why she's drawn to the permanency of metal over mass produced fast fashion, she said.
Jeweller Emma Robertson said she aims to provide a second life to the natural resources like kelp, shells, quills and fibre within her work.
"Being able to use elements from nature connects me to culture," Robertson said.
There hasn't been a contemporary jewelry exhibition in QVMAG for 20 years and so it is "a significant exhibition," Dineen said.
She hoped audiences would come away inspired.
"There's so much interesting work that's being made on the island, and it's great to celebrate it," Dineen said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.