After more than 20 years of service, the current home of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) in Tasmania is ready for a revamp.
The site is set to receive $15 million of federal funding to better provide life-saving care to rural and regional Tasmanians.
RFDS chief executive Nicole Henty said planning was officially underway for the redevelopment.
"Thanks to the federal funding grant, RFDS is able to work with our stakeholders to plan the redevelopment of a fit-for-purpose base at the Launceston airport," Mrs Henty said.
"We are still very much in the planning stage, figuring out how we can best future-proof our services which will help enhance service delivery.
"We hope that the building will commence mid-next year with the completion of the project by the end of 2026."
Federal minister Catherine King said the grant will enable RFDS to provide better clinical outcomes to the community.
"Tasmanians deserve the very best health care - no matter if they live in one of our urban areas or find themselves in the bush," she said.
"Currently, there are many different sites in which the Royal Flying Doctor Service is operating out of.
"And clearly, they need to be able to bring those services together to communicate and work cohesively, to better provide those health services, particularly into those more difficult to get to places in the community."
Mrs Henty said the redevelopment would strengthen the services the RFDS offers.
"While still supporting aeromedical, under our contract with Ambulance Tasmania, today RFDS Tasmania's biggest role is delivering free primary health services, including physical, mental, and dental health care to rural and remote communities around the state," she said.
"And we will continue to provide these services during the planning and construction of this redevelopment."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania.
