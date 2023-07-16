The Examiner
Home/News/Health
Health

AIHW found Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ experience high levels of mental ill health

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
July 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Within the LGBTQIA+ research, trans and gender-diverse participants appear to experience a greater risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviours compared with cis-gendered participants. File picture
Within the LGBTQIA+ research, trans and gender-diverse participants appear to experience a greater risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviours compared with cis-gendered participants. File picture

Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ communities experience some of the highest levels of mental ill health, suicidality, and self-harm in the country, according to a new report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.