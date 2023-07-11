Tasmania Police say they have found "no link" between a silver vehicle and missing Burnie teenager Shyanne-Lee Tatnell.
The silver vehicle was recorded on CCTV near Henry Street, Launceston where the 14-year-old was last seen about 8.30pm on April 30.
Investigators spent weeks trying to identify the vehicle and made several public pleas for assistance, and officers say the driver has now spoken with the police.
Police say there was "no evidence to link" the vehicle with Shyanne-Lee and that investigations remain ongoing.
Shyanne-Lee is described by police as about 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and blonde hair. Police say she was last seen at about 8.30pm on April 30 on Henry Street, Launceston.
She was wearing a cream-coloured hooded jumper with dark-coloured writing on the chest and shoulder area and bike shorts, according to police.
Information can be provided direct to investigators at Launceston CIB on 131 444 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au or on 1800 333 000.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
