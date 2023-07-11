The Examiner
Tasmania's plan to use irrigation scheme for hydrogen production

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 11 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 3:00pm
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the bill is a win for farmers and hydrogen proponents. File photo
Primary Industries and Water Minister Jo Palmer said the bill is a win for farmers and hydrogen proponents. File photo

The state government has opened up public consultation on a draft bill that will allow water to be supplied to the Tasmanian hydrogen hub at Bell Bay.

