TasWater say the over a decade long Pioneer lead contamination saga has ended with the completion of a $5m pipeline project.
Water from taps in the 100-population locality now flows from the company's extended Ringarooma Valley water scheme.
The company extended the water main from Winnaleah and installed a brand-new reticulated network through Pioneer over the past two years.
The project is the final piece of a 10 year and eight month long story which began when the small town north-east of Scottsdale was discovered to have unsafe quantities of lead and other metals in its drinking water in 2012, leading to a department of health do not consume notice.
That declaration of unsafe drinking water led to TasWater providing roof-fed rainwater drinking tanks to Pioneer residents, which were again discovered to contain unsafe levels of lead due to contaminants leaching from roof paint and guttering.
A parliamentary inquiry was called for extensively by residents of Pioneer - particularly Tim Slade - and the inquiry eventually reached the state's Legislative Council, with a report handed down to the parliament in November of that year.
Delivery of treated water to the town was approved in late 2021, with TasWater's announcement today an "end to the saga", according to acting CEO Tony Willmott.
Post-inquiry, TasWater began work on the treated water supply pipeline in October 2022 and completed in May.
"It marks the end of a journey for the people of Pioneer and we want to recognise those people who have worked tirelessly to campaign for that," Mr Willmott said.
"It officially becomes part of the network and the department of health have approved the do not consume notice to be lifted."
The now completed TasWater project runs entirely through Pioneer, and the water itself was scrutinised over six weeks before being given the "tick of approval".
And although it signals an end to the do not consume notice, local parties are still concerned about the lack of reprimand handed down by the 2021 parliamentary inquiry, as well as the lingering implications to their health.
Lead, aside from causing lead poisoning and being toxic at any dosage, is believed to be carcinogenic, and has long lasting or delayed effects.
A 2015 study of Pioneer's water reported it contained up to 22 times more lead than is considered safe to drink in Australia.
The inquiry made no finding in relation to the impact on Pioneer resident's health at the time, nor in relation to the potential impact upon their health during 2012 to '21.
Mr Willmott said TasWater expected this to be the last the company would hear of the lead saga and that parties who were still concerned should forget the past.
"The past is the past and we have put a considerable amount of time on this project to provide this for Pioneer," he said.
"I suggest that everyone can move on."
Pioneer resident Tim Slade said he was happy to see the end of the water contamination notice but felt differently to Mr Willmott about the saga's "conclusion".
"No parties were held accountable; how do you justify that," Mr Slade said.
"This should be a celebration and a sorry to the people of Pioneer but it's all about TasWater patting themselves on the back.
"We are still living this history and people who are responsible get away with it while this is still in our guts."
Declan Durrant is a journalist at The Examiner with a passion for arts, culture, people and community. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
