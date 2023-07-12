The Examiner
TasWater say Pioneer lead contamination saga ends with new pipeline

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
July 12 2023
TasWater acting CEO Tony Willmott, Pioneer residents Lynn Simpson and Jenny Belligner and Dorset City Council mayor Greg Howard. Picture: Supplied
TasWater say the over a decade long Pioneer lead contamination saga has ended with the completion of a $5m pipeline project.

