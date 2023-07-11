Disability advocate Kristen Desmond has been appointed as the West Tamar Council's general manager and will "help address the challenges" facing West Tamar.
She replaces the outgoing Rolph Vos, who resigned in March.
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl said the appointment had the full backing of councillors.
"I am pleased to announce our new chief executive officer will take the role in mid-August, having been appointed on a performance-based contact to help address the challenges facing West Tamar at such an exciting time in Tasmanian local government," councillor Holmdahl said.
She said councillors were impressed by Ms Desmond's strong focus on building a high-performing team and keenness to collaborate with the community.
Ms Desmond arrives having been with the George Town Council since 2021, where she was director of organisational performance.
Before working in local government, she had a 10-year career with the Fair Work Ombudsman. She also is a disability advocate and founded the Tasmanian Disability Education Reform Lobby.
She arrives at a time when the West Tamar Council came under scrutiny over how they employ staff in an Integrity Commission Report known as Smithies earlier this year.
Last month, Cr Holmdahl said the council had changed the way it recruited staff and had conducted a full and extensive review.
On Ms Desmond's appointment, Cr Holmdahl said it was made after a nationwide search and thorough recruitment process.
"I am personally looking forward to working closely with Kristen as we have many exciting challenges ahead. This will be a big move up from George Town Council, where she is highly regarded by both the council and community," Cr Holmdahl said.
"On behalf of the West Tamar Council, I also thank and recognise our outgoing general manager Rolph Vos for his outstanding contributions to the West Tamar Community over the past 27 years. We wish him well in his future endeavours."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.