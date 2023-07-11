The Examiner
Kristen Desmond to replace Rolph Vos as West Tamar general manager

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:31pm
Kristen Desmond has been announced as the West Tamar Council's chief executive officer. Supplied picture
Disability advocate Kristen Desmond has been appointed as the West Tamar Council's general manager and will "help address the challenges" facing West Tamar.

