Anti-racing parliamentarians have called for the government to intervene after a controversial dog trainer that was suspended from the industry in 2020 was appointed to temporarily head the Greyhound Adoption Program.
Greyhound trainer Susan Gittus managed GAP until she was suspended after one of her dogs tested positive to a banned substance.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson on Tuesday morning confirmed Ms Gittus has now been appointed to lead the program while program head, Lianne Salerno, is on defence leave.
However, it is understood that Ms Salerno, who works as a veterinary assistant in the Australian Army Reserve, may not be returning to the role at GAP once her military service ends this year.
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor said the government needed to explain its controversial decision to tap Ms Gittus.
"[Racing Minister Madeleine] Ogilvie needs to explain why a disgraced former trainer has been put in charge of the program," she said.
"We want to understand how [racing authorities] think it is appropriate to put Susan Gittus in charge of GAP when she has plead and been found guilty of administering a illegal substance to a greyhound and had been stood down as a result," she said.
Independent Clark MHA Kristie Johnston claimed that Ms Gittus was responsible for a draft policy, leaked to the media earlier this year, that would reinstate euthanisations for dogs deemed incapable of being socialised and made fit for adoption.
"I am concerned that there will be a death policy effectively at GAP, where dogs are given a very short span of time in which to make themselves suitable for rehoming, and if they don't, they will be killed," she said.
"There is a draft policy that I understand is about to be implemented that Ms Gittus was heavily involved in the drafting of.
"It's a policy that gives the dogs a very short time to be suitable for rehoming."
Tasracing CEO, Andrew Jenkins, said the agency was aware that Ms Gittus had pleaded guilty to a single breach of racing regulations in 2020.
In the 2020 case, Ms Gittus pleaded guilty to one charge of doping, after the dog, Fitzgerald Grant, tested positive for dehydronorketamine.
She had argued that the drug found in the dog's system was an accidental result of consumption of contaminated meat.
"Ms Gittus served the penalty for that offence which was imposed by an Independent Stewards Inquiry," Mr Jenkins said.
"Importantly, it is noted that the Stewards Inquiry did not reach any findings that Ms Gittus wilfully administered a banned substance, but took into account the possibility that the positive sample was due to a contamination in meat supplies."
Ms O'Connor said on Tuesday that accidental contamination had not been proven.
"To date, we haven't seen that excuse for the drug being found inside her dog verified in any way," she said.
Ms Gittus, who was GAP manager at the time of the doping charge, elected to relinquish her role, Mr Jenkins said.
"As a highly-qualified and experienced greyhound expert, Ms Gittus is an ideal appointment for the interim GAP Manager role," he said.
