Cavaliers' 19s-and-under side are one win away from completing a perfect season and maintaining the club's phenomenal record in the competition.
With 12 Tasmanian Netball League premierships (1996-97, 2005-06, 2011-15, 2018-20) to their name, Cavaliers have been the state's benchmark junior side and coach Lynda Colgrave is keen to add some more silverware to a struggling trophy cabinet.
Saturday's 41-34 qualifying final win against Cripps, secured with 25 goals from Sophie Brewer and 13 from Sophie Blackberry, continued a so-far unblemished campaign after Cavs finished the roster season with 14 straight wins.
But Colgrave said the narrow margin over a Cripps side that finished just five points behind them was just what her side needed.
"It was extremely close and got to within three at one stage but I think we needed that," she said. "We needed to know we could lift again if we got some pressure, which we probably haven't had all season.
"Moving into two weeks' time we need to know that we are able to push that bit further once we get a bit of scoreboard pressure. It gave us a chance to test some combinations under pressure so was a great game leading into the grand final."
Colgrave was reluctant to highlight individual contributors and only too aware of the club's impressive track record in the competition.
"I think we were pretty consistent right through from goal shooter to goal keeper and those on the bench are capable of coming on and making impact so we don't have a starting seven, we have the luxury of a rotation system where we know that whoever we put on is going to go the job for us.
"We've been very successful in the 19s space but not for a couple of years. We've finished undefeated so there was a bit of pressure but I think we responded to that pressure."
Cavs will play the winner of Friday night's preliminary final between Cripps and a Kingston side which defeated Hawks 47-43 in the elimination final.
The grand final will be at the Silverdome on Saturday, July 22, with Cavs shooting for a premiership double having also reached the opens decider.
"We know whoever we play they're going to come at us so we need to make sure we put our game plan into play, which we've done all season so far so I can't see why we shouldn't do it again," Colgrave added.
"We need to wait to see who it's going to be. We know whoever that is it's going to be another tough game. Hopefully, with our game plan, we'll make sure that we're the winners in the end.
"We've done the double before and I think we're the only club that has so that's obviously the plan at the start of the season and nothing's changed."
